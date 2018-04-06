At least 24 persons have been reportedly killed in renewed attacks by suspected herdsmen in various communities in Benue state.





Members of the house of representatives from Benue disclosed this on Thursday.





The killings were said to have been perpetrated between April 2 and 4.





Addressing journalists in Abuja, the lawmakers alleged that killer herdsmen attacked seven communities in the state, and are also laying siege on some others.





Dickson Takighir, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said: “These latest attacks have occurred in Ikyon and Agasha on April 3 and April 4; in Semaka, Asom, Babanruwa on April 3 and in Udei and Umenger on April 2.





“They (the herdsmen) are right now stationed at Nzorov council ward, ready to attack Gbajimba in the Guma Local Government Area. There are others in Nasarawa, ready to attack Udei and Daudu with over 14 people killed in the last four days.





“Similarly, Sengev, Mbakyondo and Mbapa areas of Gwer-West local government area are currently under siege by armed herdsmen.





“In Tsegaase, two people have been killed; one person is missing in Zwatema, two killed in Tse Adeke, one killed in Tse Adudu with one missing in Tsekelefu.





“So far, we have yet to confirm the casualty level in Enger. On April 3, four people were killed in Anyebe and one person at Mbavihi both in Tonbo ward of Logo local government.”





While calling on the federal government to declare the herdsmen as “terrorists”, the caucus accused the police of “refusing” to implement the anti-open grazing law.





The lawmakers wondered why the military terminated Cat Race operation in the state “despite ongoing killings”.





They called on the federal government “to immediately explain to Benue indigenes and the Nigerian people why the Operation Cat Race has already been terminated in Benue without a resolution of the issue.





“We also demand that the government should deploy a proper military operation in Benue State and to also station military units in restive communities in Benue until the herdsmen menace has been dealt with”.