Residents who trooped to Bishop Murray Medical Centre, Makurdi, capital of Benue state, could not fight back tears as they recollected the attack on St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church in Ayar, Gwer east local government area of the state.

Gunmen broke into the church around 5am on Thursday and by the time the attack was over, many people, including two priests, had been killed.





In this video, women, children, and some priests were seen in a state of mourning.