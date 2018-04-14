Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has accused Manchester United and Chelsea of being among the clubs that rejected the introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the Premier League next season.Guardiola, speaking after the decision was made official, claimed City voted in favour of VAR.“I think Manchester City agreed to it but the other top teams, United and Chelsea I think, they didn’t want it,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said.In a statement after a shareholders’ meeting on Friday, the Premier League noted: “The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.“The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL Managing Director Mike Riley and his team.“The clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of Season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.”