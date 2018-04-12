Pro-Buhari group, The Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, has called for the arrest and interrogation of popular political activist, Deji Adeyanju, for crimes of sedition allegedly committed during his appearance on a Channels TV Programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

The group, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke respectively, noted that during the programme, Adeyanju claimed that President Buhari upon landing in the United Kingdom, was immediately whisked to a hospital.





BMSG noted that such mischievous and obviously false statements were capable of inciting unrest and instability in the country.





“Deji Adeyanju is notorious for his mischief and falsehood. He does this deliberately to incite the public. He is also known for his media consultancy with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on whose platform he has called for civil unrest across the country against the government.





“He has also taken to the social media several times to make completely false statements against the government, most times implicitly calling for anarchy,” they claimed.





The group called on all security agencies to act swiftly, and compel him to produce evidence for the many claims he made that were capable of inciting the public and causing disharmony.









The statement also noted that people like Mr. Adeyanju were the elements in the public that have been responsible for disunity and disharmony in the country, and that failure of the security agencies to immediately put a stop to his incitements would have a detrimental effect on the stability and social order of the country.





The group further called for the public to discountenance comments coming from Mr. Adeyanju who it described as an “agent provocateur” and an enemy of the nation.





However, reacting to the call for his arrest, Mr. Adeyanju said they would be regarded as lily-livered if they fail to arrest him.





According to him, “If they don’t arrest me, then they are lily-livered.”