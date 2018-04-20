The governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has allegedly ordered all “leviable adults” in the state to pay N3,000 each as “development levy”.According to a statement by the state commissioner for community government, culture and traditional affairs, Louis Duru, the money is to be used for “autonomous community adult development”.Duru said the state had registered at least 2,000 leviable adults in each of the 637 autonomous communities.He added that recognised communities will serve as the collectors and they are to pay not less than N6 million each.Okorocha warned that the traditional rulers of defaulting communities will have their allowances or salaries suspended.“To facilitate the payment, the state government through the ministry of CGC, since September 2016, has provided community adult registers for all autonomous communities in the state where the communities will enlist the names of at least 2000 leviable adults”, the statement read.