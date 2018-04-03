Kogi State government has debunked news in a section of the media that says Governor Yahaya Bello fell from his car, injured his foot and is incapacitated.Reacting through a statement, Kingsley Fanwo, Director General, Media and Publicity to the state government dismissed the report saying that although the Governor actually injured himself, he received treatment and will resume work after the Easter holidays.The statement read: “We wish to refute speculations in some quarters that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated. The Governor missed his footing last Friday, March 30, 2018, while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot. He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.“We thank all the Governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays.“Once again, the Governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter Season and beyond”.