A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Mike Nwanegbo has defended general overseer, Pastor Enoch A Adeboye who said anyone who doesn’t pay tithe wouldn’t enter heaven.





According to Nwanegbo, his friend’s wife was in a vision where she was barred from entering heaven because she wasn’t a tither. He criticised unconventional and controversial pastor Sunday Adelaja for faulting Adeboye’s “tithe for heaven” conclusion.





Watch the video below...





On April 12, 2018, RCCG overseer shocked many when a video of him saying ”Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to Heaven. Full stop.” hit the internet.





The video got everyone from Simi, Daddy Freeze to Pastor Sunday Adelaja, talking.





Pastor Adelaja, the founder and senior pastor of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nations did a reaction video and posted it on Facebook. It was titled: ‘Pastor adeboye and the god of mammon: horror!!! Pastor adeboye places curses on his pastors and members.’









Adelaja, had back in 2017, also criticised Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s teaching on subject ‘Sacrifice Overturns Wrath’ where Pastor Adeboye quoted Psalm 41:1-3, and used the Scriptural reference to encourage his attendees to financially partner with his ministry.





“If you are a giver, when you are sick, God will visit you”, Adeboye is seen stating in the video, while reading out from the bible.





But Adelaja pointed out that Psalm 41 actually states,

“Blessed is he who considers the poor; the Lord will deliver him in time of trouble”.





Adelaya explained that the context refers to giving to the less privileged, not to a church or pastor, and described Adeboye’s interpretation as a “broad daylight lie”.





“He is twisting the Bible just for people to give to him,” Adelaja fumed.