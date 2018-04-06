The presidential Media aide, Mr. Garba Shuhu and the Deputy National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo on Friday argued over $1 billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the procurement of security equipment in the country.Dr. Agbo who alleged at the Channel Programme ‘Sunrise’ on Friday, that the approved $1 billion will be used by APC to fund the forthcoming 2019 election was faulted by Mr. Garba Shehu who argued that the money will be used judiciously to procure equipment for Nigeria security personnel’s to combat Boko Haram.Recall that Masur Dan-Ali, minister of defence, had said two days ago that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the sum of $1 billion for the purchase of military equipments that will be used to fight Boko Haram and other terror associated groups in the country.Buhari’s decision however generated allot of criticisms from various media quarters.In view of this therefore, Nigerians however are left to draw conclusion from their various logical points.See their statements below:Dr. Emmanuel Agbo“PDP rejected the approved fund because this is a government that for the last three years has not exhausted their budgetary provisions interms of any of the department inclusive of defence. Not in 2015, 2016, 2017 and neither will they exhaust the budgetary provisions this year.“And so when you are talking about short medium and long term expenditure to gulf $1 billion in a country were food on the table of a common man is farfetched.“The entire thing is awash with deception because they are looking for money for elections. 2019 is by the corner and that is why we are asking Nigerians to No to it”,“Buhari’s approval of $1bn for arms fund an abuse of process”, he finally said.Reacting to his statement, Mr. Garba Shehu said, “The process has begun, it’s not concluded, therefore, everyone will be involved. Mr President will not breach the constitution of this country. Approval at that level is granted, there is nothing controversial.“The attorney-general will bring a draft bill to FEC, the president will approve and then say take it to the national assembly. The draft budget before it got to the national assembly, the FEC signed and approved it.“People will say when you’ve defeated Boko Haram why do you need funds but if you check around, all over the world, the countries do most spending in peace time.“There is police and there is also the military. It’s going to touch on every aspect of security in the country. We are not talking about buying footwear or uniforms which is routine. We’ll re-equip the military that has depleted much of its stock fighting criminality, insurgency and terrorism across the country.“We need this money to restock. The Nigerian army, the police, they ought to have arms that they can use in situations where they are needed. It’s not as if we have no idea of what to do with this money, it is also true there is still some finishing jobs to be done to Boko Haram.”