The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, weekend, shortlisted 64 lawyers for consideration for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, for this year.

Among the 64 are Lagos lawyer and activist, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa and Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu, who is a rights activists and National Coordinator of Legal Defence and Accountable Project, LEDAP,





Also on the list is Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.





The names were contained in a statement by Hadizatu Mustapha, the Chief Registrar of Supreme Court/ Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, entitled “Notice of candidates shortlisted for consideration for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, 2018.





The statement reads, “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee hereby issues a notice of candidates that were successful after the first and second advocates’ filtration, academic pre-qualification exercise and the appeal process.





“Every successful candidate is graded in accordance with the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines as stated here under. The general public is at liberty to comment on the integrity and reputation of any of the above candidates.





“Any complaint(s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee shall be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a Court of Record in Nigeria. Ten copies of such comments or complaints must be submitted at the Office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Complex, Abuja not later than 4p.m., on May 14, 2018.”





The names, on advocate category, include: Wole Seun Agunbiade; Charles Chukwuma Oguejiofor; Olaniyi Maruph Olopade; Ikhide Ehighelua; Ayo Asala; Oluwole Osamudiame Iyamu; Kenneth Chukwuemeka Ahia; Nureini Soladoye Jimoh; Oladipo Adekorede Olasope; Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem; George Chiedu Igbokwe; Essien Essien Udom; Olabode Olutoyin Olanipekun; Adewale Eyitemi Atake; Jephthan Chikodi Njikonye and Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo.





Others are Isiaka Abiola Olagunju; Oluseun Takintayo Akinbiyi; Ishaka Dikko Mudi; Prince Orji Nwafor- Orizu; Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu; Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa; Ibrahim Agbomere Idris; Cosmas Ikechukwu Enweluzo; Sonny Oluchukwu Wogu; Olubowale Taiwo; Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole; Adeyinka Patrick Olumide-Fusika; Chukwudi Nwabufo Obieze; Olayode Olumide Delano; Abdul Olajide Ajana; Robert Egwono Emukpoeruo; Ama Vemaark Etuwewe; Olumide Andrew Aju and Stephen Zakari Adehi.





Others on the list are Olusegun Oyediran Fowewe; Oba Maduabuchi; Musibau Adetunbi; Emmanuel Ozoemenam Achukwu; Adekola Adeyeye Olawoye; Louis Maduforo Alozie; Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka; Johnson Olalekan Ojo; Tanimu Muhammed Inuwa; Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum; Dr. Olumide Folarin David Ayeni; Richard Oma Ahonaruogho; Michael Folorunso Lana; Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander; Kingsley Osabuohien Obamogie; Orok Inang Coffie Ironbar; Usman Ogwu Sule; Metong Bertram Robert Urombo; Echezona Chukuwdi Etiaba and Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa.





On academic category are: Joseph Efeyeminen Abugu; Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun; Prof. Olaide Abass Gbadamosi; Prof. Mamman Lawan; Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma; Prof. Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose; Prof. Bankole Adekunle Akintayo Sodipo; Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi and Prof. Offornze Dike Amucheazi.