The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to find means to connect with Nigerians and fulfil his campaign promises.Kukah also advised other influential political figures in the country to embrace integrity and abandon the culture of personal enrichment.The cleric said this in a special Easter letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President Bukola Saraki, politicians and religious leaders, which was made available to our correspondent.Kukah said this year’s edition of Easter was symbolic because “these are no ordinary times for Nigeria.”He said, “To President Muhammadu Buhari, you know that you rode into town like a knight in shining armour, carrying the joys, pains, anxieties and fears of a people whose broken dreams had littered and turned the landscape into the kaleidoscopic scenery of desolation and despair.“In your campaigns, you promised to restore a sense of national pride in us by slaying the dragon of corruption, banishing the retrogressive scourge of Boko Haram, bringing back our daughters from Chibok and making our country and citizens truly safe.“We waited in hope, but somehow, amidst some hazy weather, all we heard was the sound of screeching tyres with the plane carrying our hopes seemingly unable to take off. Evidently, you had been saved for a purpose. Our prayer is that this realisation will help you understand that you have a date with history and divine judgment.”The bishop said the President must quickly find a way of connecting with his people before “the devil takes over space.”“The average age of governors and legislators across the country is 50. These are the years of dreams, maturity, sacrifice, patriotism and self-giving. But, sadly, you do not seem ready to depart from the culture of cronyism, prebendalism and primitive accumulation. The result has been ruination and decay,” he added.