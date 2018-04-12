Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday killed 25 people in Taraba State.The presence of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and a military probe panel in the state did not deter the marauding herdsmen from carry out their onslaught on people of the state.The herders killed 25 residents of Jandeikyula village in Wukari local government area on Wednesday night.The spokesman of the Taraba State police command, David Misal, confirmed the killings.Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, said he did not sleep on Wednesday night when he received news of the killings.“As I am talking to you I didn’t sleep last night. At 1:00 a.m., I was woken up by a distress call on another herdsmen attack.“Fortunately, yesterday, the military from Takum came in to help.They battled the attackers till this (Thursday) morning. In the morning, they counted 15 bodies, some injured ones are in the hospital in Sondi,” Ishaku said.