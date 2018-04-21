At least 10 residents were killed when suspected armed herdsmen invaded Saghev Ward in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.The state government confirmed the attack and the casualty figure on Saturday in a statement by Mr Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom.According to them, many innocent persons are feared killed during the attack which started on Friday night and lasted until the early hours of the next day.The communities affected by the invasion are Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution,” the statement obtained by Channels tv read.However, the police authorities in Benue have yet to issue any statement concerning the attack.