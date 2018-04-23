Four Boko Haram insurgents have voluntarily surrendered to troops of operation Lafiya Dole, says Onyema Nwachukwu, deputy director public relations of the theatre command.





According to Nwachukwu, the insurgents have been handed over to the headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno state.





“The terrorists who claimed they are from the Abubakar Shekau faction comprised 3 men, one woman and 3 children,” he said in a statement.





“Two of the men were Boko Haram Amirs (commanders) while the third man was a Boko Haram medic, who provided medical treatments to wounded insurgents in the field





“The only woman among them is a wife to one of the Amirs and held a position as one of the women leaders amongst the female terrorists, while the children, comprising two girls and a boy are offsprings of the surrendered terrorists.”





Meanwhile, troops of 25 task force brigade have reportedly killed a Boko Haram insurgent and intercepted three women.





Jude Chukwu, army spokesman, said the women confessed to being wives of Boko Haram insurgents who escaped from Mangusun following the ongoing clearance operation in the area by troops.





“The women are currently in military custody and preliminary investigation is ongoing,” Chukwu said.





“Troops of 151 task force battalion of operation Lafiya Dole while on patrol along Ngurosoye-Bama road, Borno state intercepted Boko Haram terrorists.





“One member of the terrorist group was neutralised during the exchange of fire while others fled.”