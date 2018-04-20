



“ONE ARSENE WENGER...THERE’S ONLY ONE ARSENE WENGER” Anyone attending the game on Sunday, the least we can do for a man that has given us some amazing memories for over 2 decades is to sing at the top of our voices...“ONE ARSENE WENGER...THERE’S ONLY ONE ARSENE WENGER” #MerciArsène April 20, 2018

Premier League without Wenger. This is bullshit. They should reset football like they did back in 1992. — Paul (@Kolology) April 20, 2018

For a decade, Wenger’s football was glorious, innovative & attacking, and the Invincibles are legends. He let it drift, got overtaken, and surrounded himself with people who didn’t question him enough. Wenger right to go now and he deserves a statue outside the Emirates. 10/10 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger is to leave @Arsenal at the end of the season. He has given much of his life to Arsenal. He has brought much success to the club. He has given much to the game of football in our country. Merci et bonne chance, Monsieur Wenger. #Wenger April 20, 2018

When I was younger I always thought Arsene Wenger was the owner of Arsenal because of his name — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemilooreAkoni) April 20, 2018

Wenger is leaving, it remains buhari... The lord that did it for arsenal, will do it for Nigeria.. Can i get an amen pic.twitter.com/HZmjkJAYf1 April 20, 2018

The internet was agog when Frenchman, Arsene Wenger announced that he will stand down in the summer as Arsene Manager after nearly 22 years in charge of the Gunners.The 68-year-old took charge of the club in 1996 and guided them to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, although in recent years his record came under scrutiny.While the news left some fans feeling sober, other couldn't help but express their long-harboured joy of finally seeing the back of a man that no longer commands the same level of deference during Arsenal's glory days.Read the various reactions below.