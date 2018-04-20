 Football Fans React To Arsene Wenger's Departure | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The internet was agog when Frenchman, Arsene Wenger announced that he will stand down in the summer as Arsene Manager after nearly 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

The 68-year-old took charge of the club in 1996 and guided them to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, although in recent years his record came under scrutiny.

While the news left some fans feeling sober, other couldn't help but express their long-harboured joy of finally seeing the back of a man that no longer commands the same level of deference during Arsenal's glory days.

