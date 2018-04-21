The headquarters of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) was on Saturday gutted by fire.





The inferno was said to have been noticed on the two-storey building located along Sokoto road, Kaduna at about 11am.





The fire incident comes a few weeks before the state’s local government election scheduled to hold May 12.





The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire officials are already working to put out the inferno.





Saratu Dikko, chairperson of the commission, who arrived at the scene of the incident with other officials, declined to comment.





The Kaduna local government poll is scheduled to take place in 23 LGAs and 255 wards.