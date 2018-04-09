The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed that those behind last Thursday’s armed robbery and killings in Offa, Kwara State, would be arrested and brought to justice to serve as deterrent to others.Recall that seven police officers and scores of residents were killed while the over two hours robbery on five commercial banks and one microfinance bank lasted.Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatha Ahmed, at Government House, Ilorin, also visited the people of Offa and told the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, in his palace that the Federal Government would continue to improve on security to ensure adequate safety for all and sundry.The minister spoke as Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, ordered immediate redeployment of three units of Police Mobile Force, PMF, to Taraba and Kwara states, following killings and bank robbery experienced in the affected states last week.Mohammed, who claimed to represent the Federal Government during the condolence visits, said the entire nation was “shocked and grieving” by the dastardly acts committed in Offa.He was, however, quick to add that the state and entire public must learn from “the mistakes” of the incident, with a view to improving on the security architecture of the entire country.The minister said: “What happened in Offa on Thursday shocked the entire nation and is our prayers that the souls of all the victims will rest in peace and also that those badly injured would be healed and recover very soon.“I want to take this opportunity to also let you know that the entire country is grieving and sympathising with Kwara State and the entire people of Offa. But there is also a silver lining, despite the losses of the police, it is quite heartwarming to know that some of the suspects have been arrested.“I spoke yesterday with the IG and he assured me that all the people responsible for the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to justice.”Responding during the minister’s visit, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed thanked the “Presidency for its intervention so far.”