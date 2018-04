The Federal Government has demanded justice from the UK Government over the killing of Mr Abraham Badru, son of Enitan Badru, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Lagos Island federal constituency, by a gunman in London.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, made the demand in a statement by her Media aide, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Wednesday in Abuja.





Dabiri-Erewa was quoted as making the call in a letter written to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria.





“I wish to sadly bring to your attention, the killing of a 26-year old Nigerian, Mr Abraham Badru, by a gunman on Ferncliff Road, Hackney, London, at about 11 p.m. on March 25.





“The deceased, a son of a current member of the House of Representatives (Lagos Island Constituency 1), Mr Dolapo Badru, has worked as a football coach at the University of Gloucestershire, UK.





“The deceased was also recently honoured with bravery award by the police after saving a sex-attack victim and assisted in the convictions of the attackers.





“His death has left his parents and other members of his family in deep shock, grief and agony.





“He was a successful and law-abiding person in the United Kingdom and also the Sports Development Officer for six months in the city of Bristol.