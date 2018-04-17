Senior lawyer, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has reacted to his appointment as the Director, Strategic Communications, (Official Spokesperson) for President Muhammadu Buhari 2019 presidential campaign.





His appointment is contained in a Statement signed and forwarded by the Secretary, office of the Director-General, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, Mohammed Dattijo.





Keyamo, in a tweet on Tuesday confirmed his appointment, adding that he will make an official statement later.





He wrote, “With this letter below, I have just been appointed the Director, Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) for the President’s 2019 Presidential Campaigns.





” I will be making a formal statement on this much later.”