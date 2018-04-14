



When President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in the United Kingdom in preparation for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, Archbishop Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Cantetbury and the presiding Bishop of the Church of England, who dutifully sat at his bedside when he was critically ill last year and who has assumed the role of his beloved second wife, said the following:





“Mr. President, you have my best wishes on your recent decision. I read your declaration speech. We are neutral as a Church but we will pray for you. Great statesmen are those who run for the good of their country. We will be praying for you”





There is no question in my mind that Welby is Buhari’s new-found bride.





As I said in an earlier contribution, it is clear to me that this ‘same-sex-marriage-loving’ and confused English Archbishop deserves to be hung, drawn, quartered and burnt at the stake!





He says he will be praying for a blood-lusting and tyrannical monster that has inflicted nothing but pain and hardship on the Nigerian people.





What on earth have we done to Justin Welby to deserve this disdain, contempt, insult and mockery? Would he pray that such a creature should preside over the affairs of his Great Britain?









Does Justin know who and what his husband really is and what he has done? Does he even care to do the research and find out?





Has the blood of the Christian martyrs and saints that has been shed over the last three years in Nigeria not moved or touched the heart of this so-called Archbishop?





Has he lost all sense of decency and compassion and has the milk of human kindness stopped flowing in his veins?





Has he stopped hearing from God or is he just rebellious and defiant to the leading of the Spirit and the voice of the Lord? As a matter of fact did he EVER hear from God?









When a senior cleric espouses a cold-blooded and merciless demoniac it gives cause for concern. When a shepherd encourages and endorses the bestial atrocities of an insatiable wolf that takes pleasure in devouring his sheep it is an abomination.





Since when did the Church of England and the Archbishop of Canterbury sink so low?





You are associating with a tyrant who is in open collusion and collaboration with Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram and who has presided over, orchestrated and encouraged the mass murder and slaughter of hundreds of thousands of his own people.





This is a man who has refused to label the Fulani herdsmen terrorists and who has publicly identified with some of the core values of Boko Haram and defended them on numerous occasions over the years.





You say that you are neutral as a Church yet you keep having photo-ops and closed-door meetings with the tyrant and you refuse to condemn him for his gross and barbaric human rights violations, his attacks on and marginalisation of adherents of the Christian faith, his contempt for the Church and his hatred for non-Muslims and non-Fulanis. I say shame on you!





The attempt by the British government and intelligence agencies, using a discredited and out of touch ‘same-sex-marriage-loving’ Archbishop Justin Welby, to help to prop up and legitimise a failed tyrant, an ethnic cleanser and a genocidal maniac who hates and kills non-Fulanis, Shia Muslims, IPOB youths and Christians, will fail.





Permit me to go further by putting the following questions to the Archbishop.





How can you possibly know who your real friends in Nigeria are or who and what your husband really is when you didn’t even know who your real father was until two years ago?





How can you possibly recognise the fact that entering into intimate relations and deep fraternity with a man whose hands are soaked in blood and who delights in indulging in wickedness and injustice is anti-Christ and ungodly when you preside over a Church that encourages and administers same-sex marriages and that believes that being gay is a virtue?





Is it any wonder that many Anglican denominations all over the world, including Nigeria and Africa, severed ties with and renounced the English branch of the Anglican Church over ten years ago because of your love for homosexuals and gay marriage and other grave doctrinal violations of the Holy Scriptures?





I have nothing but contempt for your weakness and inability to preserve and protect the gospel and true teachings and beliefs of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ and I view you as nothing but a compromised and corrupted hell-bound soul.





Your love for your husband Buhari does not surprise me. I am aware that it has always been so since his days at PTF.





I do not expect any better from you because I know how flawed, insensitive, seedy, irresponsible, detached, out of touch with reality and compromised you really are but because of your station in the Church and reverred calling others may well do. Consequently I am constrained to put the following questions to you.





Have you asked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) what they and the 120 million Christians that they represent have been going through since your husband came to power?





Do you know how many Christians are killed on a daily basis in Nigeria by security forces and state-sponsored Fulani jihadist militias?





Have you asked the Anglican Communion in Nigeria what Christians have been going through in our country under your husband?





Have you asked the Methodists, the Baptists, the Catholics, the Evangelicals, the Pentecostals, the Cherubim and Seraphim, the Apostolic Church, CAC, ECWA, COCIN or any other Christian denomination in Nigeria what their members have witnessed over the last three years?





Have you sought the counsel of the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) and found out from them precisely what the overall objective and long-term plans of your husband’s government is for Christians in Nigeria and how his greatest desire is to islamise our nation through a process that they have aptly described as “stealth jihad”?





Have you read the excellent article titled “Nigeria and State Complicity With Terrorists” by the British security analyst Dr. Ann McGregor which makes a compelling case about the collusion and strong collaboration that exists between the Buhari government and the Al Barnawi-faction of Boko Haram?





Do you know how Christian officers are treated in the security and intelligence agencies and in the Armed Forces in Nigeria?





Do you know the indignities that they have been subjected to and do you appreciate the fact that they cannot speak out due to fear of sanctions and reprisals?





Do you know that every single one of the para-military, security and intelligence agencies in Nigeria and every branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces except for the Navy is headed by a northern Muslim?





Are you aware of the fact that the Trump administration, through Vice President Mike Pence of the United States of America, has described Nigeria as “the most dangerous place in the world for Christians to live?”





Do you know that they are absolutely right about that?

Do you know that thousands of Shiite Muslims and Igbo youths have been butchered by your husband’s security agencies and Armed Forces over the last three years?





Do you know that Nigeria has become an abbatoir of human blood and butchery under him?





Do you know that Amnesty International has accused your husband’s government of heinous human rights violations and mass murder?





Do you know that Transparancy International has accused him and his government of indulging in more corruption than any other government that came before him?





Do you know that the IMF has said that more people are hungry under his government than any previous administration?





Do you know that President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Ibrahim Babangida, President Goodluck Jonathan, General T.Y. Danjuma, Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the leaders of Afenifere, Ohaeneze, The Middle Belt Forum, the Niger Delta elders and countless other leaders across political party and socio-cultural lines have condemned your husbands activities and record in public office and asked him not to come back?





Do you know that 808 Christians were murdered in their homes by Fulani herdsmen on Christmas eve and Christmas day alone in 2016?





Do you know that not one of the herdsmen that perpetuated this heinous crime was caught or brought to justice simply because they enjoy the support of your husband and his security agencies?





Do you know that hundreds of thousands of others have been butchered in the same way and by the same people all over the Middle Belt and the south over the last three years?





Do you know the terror the Christians and indigenous people of Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi, Kwara, Nassarawa, Niger, Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Oshun, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Imo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Zamfara and others have been subjected to by your husbands kinsmen in the name of cattle-herding over the last three years?





Do you know that when the Fulanis kill they target women and children especially and they remove the vital organs, eyes, tongue, private parts, liver, kidneys and hearts of their victims?





Do you know that they use those human parts for ritual purposes? Do you know that they are pagans and not real Muslims?





Do you know that not one Fulani herdsman has been brought to justice in the last three years by your husband even though they have slaughtered hundreds of thousands of innocent and defenceless Christians and non-Fulani Muslims all over the country?





Do you know that they enjoy official protection and support from your husband? Do you know that your husband refers to them publicly as his “people” and his “brothers” and that he has appealed to the communities whose people they have slaughtered to “accomodate them” and “treat them with understanding?”





Do you know that Christians and non-Fulanis are disarmed by your husbands security forces and told that they must not attempt to defend themselves when they are attacked by the Fulani otherwise they will be arrested or shot by the police or the military?





Do you know that your husband once said that Boko Haram should not be wiped out and that “an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north?”





Do you know that Boko Haram once proposed him as their spokesman and chief negotiator in proposed talks with President Jonathan’s government?





Do you know that he shares some of their core values and objectives such as the view that sharia must be spread and practised in every part of the country?





Do you know that he once said that Muslims should only vote for Muslims? Do you know that he once said that it is not the business of Christians when Muslims cut off the limbs of other Muslims under sharia because it is not Christian limbs that are being cut off?





Do you know that your husband hates the Igbo people of south-eastern Nigeria who are predominantly Christians? Do you know that over 2 million of the Igbo, including 1 million children, were slaughtered by Nigerian forces in our civil war and that your husband was deeply involved in that carnage and slaughter?





Do you know that last year he declared IPOB, an Igbo organisation who believe in the right of self-determination and the establishment of Biafra, who do not have an armed wing and who have never carried arms, killed anyone or indulged in any form of violence, as a terrorist organisation?





Do you know that he “disappeared” Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB and in the process killed many people in his house?





Do you know that he has locked up Sheik El Zak Zaky, the leader of the Shiite Muslims in Nigeria, indefinately and against court orders after killing his children, slaughtering hundreds of his people, shooting his wife four times in the stomach and shooting him in the eye?





Do you know that he has detained Col. Sambo Dasuki, a former National Security Advisor, a reasonable, moderate, civilised, urbane, cosmopolitan, liberal and blue-blooded Fulani Prince of the Sokoto Caliphate and a man whose only crimes are that he served President Goodluck Jonathan diligently and that he presents a credible and potent threat to your husbands tyrannical government and 2019 ambitions?





Do you know that your husband has not only given Boko Haram millions of dollars in ransoms over the last three years but he has also released ALL their key commanders and granted them amnesty?





Do you know that many of the freed Boko Haram footsoldiers that your husband has set free are secretly being drafted into the Nigerian Army?





Do you know that your husband’s Minister of Information, one Lai Mohammed, once complained that Boko Haram should never have been proscribed in the first place and that it was “unjust” for the Jonathan administration to have done so?





Do you know that the supposed kidnap of the Dapchi schoolgirls was a government-sponsored money-making scam and that the only girl that was not freed and allowed to go home was Leah Sharibu, the only Christian amongst them, simply because she refused to renounce her faith?





Do you know that your husband has consistently humiliated Christians, insulted CAN, shamed the Church and treated believers with more contempt than any other President or Head of State in the history of Nigeria since he came to power?





Do you know that he is an ethnic cleanser whose Air Force has bombed predominantly Christian IDP camps and communities and whose Army has colluded with Fulani herdsmen to commit genocide and mass murder against Christian communities?





Do you know the number of petitions and credible allegations that have been filed against your husband and his military commanders at the International Criminal Court at the Hague (ICC) and do you know that he has committed more crimes against humanity and war crimes than virtually all of those that have been jailed by that same court in the past.





Do you know that northern and Middle Belt Nigeria is in a state of undeclared war and that thousands of people are slaughtered by your husband’s Fulani herdsmen every day?





Do you know how much suffering and havoc he has unleashed in our land and how much he has tormented our people?





The truth is that your marriage to Buhari sickens. By entering into this ungodly union you have betrayed your calling as a priest and you turned your back on the whole of Christiandom.





You have also spat on the graves of hundreds of thousands of believers that your husband has murdered over the last three years.





You have defecated on the memories and the sacrifice of the martyrs and pissed all over the holy scrlptures that constrains us to stand up against tyrants and bullies, to speak up for the oppressed, the weak, the persecuted, the poor, the falsely accused and the righteous, to fight against injustice and tyranny and to resist evil.





Like Macbeth you have murdered sleep, you shall sleep no more and your wickedness shall come back to haunt you.





You should bow your head in shame and ask God for forgiveness.





I advise you to file divorce papers against Buhari, terminate your ungodly marriage to him and find yourself a new husband.





Finally consider this.





President Donald Trump broke the news to the world that American, British and French jets were on their way to bomb Syria on the morning of 14th April he asked the following question:





“To Iran and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?”





I put the same question to Archbishop Justin Welby and all those that share his unnatural affection, love and support for President Muhammadu Buhari today by asking,





“What kind of a man wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?”