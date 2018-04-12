The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in Biu, Borno State.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this when he addressed State House correspondents after the council’s meeting which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





“The Federal Executive Council has approved Ministry of Education’s memo for the establishment of a Nigerian Army University in Biu, Borno.





“It is our hope that it will be the hub for developing a Nigerian Industrial Military Complex. It will be a very great university.”





It would be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, had in June 2017, said the army had already reached out to the National Universities Commission to secure approval for the university.





Buratai had then explained that the university was being designed as a unique and specialised institution that would serve as solutions centre, especially to specific challenges facing the military and North East region.





Also addressing the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of Interior, retired Gen. Abdulrahama Dambazau, disclosed that the council approved N234 million for the completion of two faculty buildings, Cadets’ Mess and a Cafeteria at the Police Academy, Wudil in Kano state.





He explained that the approval would go a long way in facilitating the accreditation of academic programmes at the Academy.





“The Ministry of Interior submitted a memo for approval for contract for the completion of two faculty buildings, Cadets’ Mess and Cafeteria at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.





“The reason is that there is a minimum requirement to be met for the accreditation of academic programmes at the academy.





“You would recalled that in May 2010 a memo was submitted to the Council for approval of a draft bill when it was upgraded to a degree awarding institution and as a result of that there are requirements which the academy must meet in order to have its programmes accredited.





“So, this is why these projects that were started would need to be completed so that we can have full accreditation of the ongoing degree programmes. So, the total amount of the contract is about N234 million for the completion of the two faculty buildings and of course the Cadet Mess and the Cafeteria.”





Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who also briefed on the outcome of the meeting, said the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan updated the council on activities of the ministry since Nov. 2015.





He said the minister briefed council on women empowerment programme undertaken, capacity development for women, promotion of human rights, fighting violence against women and rehabilitation of victims of gender violence.





According to him, the minister also briefed on the efforts of the ministry towards promoting the health of women and children, “and of course the efforts on the rescue of Chibok and Dapchi girls.’’





He said the Council commended the ministry for a job well done.





The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, also told the correspondents that the council approved N19.3 billion for the reconstruction of Baban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau state.





He said the council also approved a revision of N22 billion for the completion of the 81 kilometers Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road.





“That road was first awarded in year 2000 and it has since been left uncompleted because there was no budgetary provisions for it.





“This administration in trying to move this contractor to site started the revision of the rate.





“So, the revised rate were brought to council today and a revision of N22 billion was approved for the 81 kilometers road, bringing the total contract price to N56.701 billion,” he said.





The minister also revealed that the council approved N6.3 billion for the reconstruction of the section four of the Enugu – Port Harcourt road.





According to him, the part between Abia and Port Harcourt, particularly in Port Harcourt that has been problematic and has failed severally.





He said: “We have a contractor there but we needed to change the design because of the storm water drainage needs and the high water tables there so that the road does not fail.





“So that requires a revision of the scope of work to include retaining side lanes and also drainage facilities in the sum of N6.309 billion.”