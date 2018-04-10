Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of reelection bid is an ambition that is dead on arrival.





The governor stated that if Buhari is re-elected, he would kill the country.





He called on Nigerians to show Buhari the exit door in 2019 by voting him out of office.





According to him, Buhari’s declaration in the face of challenges being experienced in the country was a slap on Nigerians.





Fayose disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi.





“That ambition is dead on arrival. We don’t want grandpa as president anymore. Nigeria does not deserve a Buhari as president in 2019. Buhari is old and tired. When people don’t know when to take their leave and say bye, Nigerians will show them the exit door.





“He has done more harm to this country. His ambition is a means by which Nigerians will tell him good riddance to bad rubbish when they boot him out of office. He is an easy candidate to defeat in the poll for he has failed woefully.





“He has failed in all fronts. He has failed in his so-called fight against corruption, he has failed in the economic front. He has not done well in term of security. People are being killed in large number daily and Nigerians have no confidence in him.





“His declaration today is a slap on Nigerians in the face of what Nigerians are passing through. His government is not only clueless, but in a shambles. He should go home and rest, ” Fayose said.