Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the arrest and manhandling of Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye on Tuesday.





The Senator representing Kogi West was admitted in the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody on Tuesday.





Reacting, Fayose writing on his Twitter page, stated that if the police utilised same ‘aggressiveness in Dino’s arrest’ in fighting killer herdsmen, the incessant killings in Nigeria would be brought under control.





He wrote ”If half of the level of aggressiveness being shown by the Police on arrest of Dino Melaye is shown on the killings by herdsmen across the North Central & other parts of the country, the rampaging killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been brought under control.





”Armed bandits have taken over Zamfara State. Communities are constantly being invaded in Kogi State and people are being brutally killed, with properties destroyed. Yet, it is Senator Dino Melaye that our policemen are flexing muscle with.”