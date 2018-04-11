Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has directed withdrawal of an alleged murder case against the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Jide Awe, and other members of the party.





This information was contained in a statement by Fayose’s spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday.





Awe, his aide, and other members of the APC have been on trial for alleged murder of Madam Juliana Adewunmi and Murphy Jeje, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, in 2013.





Adewunmi was the mother of Segun Adewunmi, the incumbent Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly.





Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolapo Kolade, at High Court 7, Ado Ekiti, before Justice Bamidele Omotosho, filed an application for the withdrawal of the case against Awe on Wednesday.





Kolade said the state was withdrawing the case in order to promote peace and brotherliness among the people of Erinjiyan Ekiti, which is the community where both the complainant and the defendants in the matter hail from.





He also said Governor Fayose consented to the withdrawal of the case in spite of political differences because of his belief in posterity, peace and welfare of the people of the community, which was reported to have been divided over the court case.





Justice Omotosho, while granting the nod for Kolade’s application, said the court supported the development because it was to promote peace.





Speaking with newsmen on the development, Kolade said: “What happened in court today is far beyond politics.





“The Governor in his usual characteristic manner of promoting peace and brotherliness in all communities in Ekiti and across party lines has intervened.





“In this matter, so many good people across Nigeria, even the defendants in this matter, have appealed to His Excellency to intervene in this matter, particularly in Erijinran, more so as the defendants and complainant are of same family.





“The complainants have given the to ahead and said the matter should be withdrawn.





“This development equally supports the cause of justice. One of the cardinal principles of justice is promotion of peace.





“The major beneficiary is Chief Jide Awe, the APC chairman in Ekiti State.





“He, alongside his aide and other party members were alleged to have murdered late Madam Juliana Adewunmi, mother of the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State, and Murphy Jeje, a member of the PDP, in 2013.





“The complainant is the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.”