Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead on arrival.





Fayose was one of the people who advised Buhari against contesting for the presidency in 2019.





However, during a meeting with the national executive council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, Buhari announced his interest in the presidential race.





Referring to Buhari as “grandpa” on Twitter, Fayose said the president will be an easy candidate to defeat.





He claimed that the president had done the country more harm, adding that Nigerians would “boot him out of office”





“That 2nd term ambition of President Buhari is dead on arrival. We don’t want Grandpa as president anymore,” Fayose said.





“He is an easy candidate to defeat in the poll because he has failed woefully. Buhari has failed in all fronts.





“Nigeria does not deserve a Buhari as president in 2019. He is old and tired.When people don’t know when to take their leave & say bye, Nigerians will show them the exit door.





“Buhari has done more harm to this country. His ambition is a means by which Nigerians will tell him good riddance to bad rubbish when they boot him out of office.”