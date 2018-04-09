Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to seek a second term.





Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, had on Monday made the disclosure via his Twitter handle, on Monday.





Reacting to the declaration, the former Minister, in a tweet wrote: “@MBuhari has declared his intention to seek for a fresh mandate.





“He should prepare himself for the biggest demystification in Nigeria’s history. A man whose legacy is nothing but blood, death, destruction, corruption,division,conflict,failure and carnage wants to run. He will FAIL!”



