Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has again mocked Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, over his face-off with the police.





Fani-Kayode said Melaye was a free man despite being a critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan but ended up in “handcuffs” and hospital for speaking against the current administration.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain wrote: ” He spoke against @GEJonathan and walked freely but when he spoke against @MBuhari he ended up in the hospital intensive care unit in handcuffs and was promptly handcuffed to the bed.





“That is the difference between @GEJonathan and @MBuhari. Oh…sorry @dino_melaye.”





Melaye was alleged to have jumped off a police van in Abuja while being transported to Kogi State to face criminal charges.





Following the incident, the lawmaker sustained injuries and is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja.









Against the backdrop of Melaye’s alleged manhandling by the police, the former Minister had blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the Senator’s travail.