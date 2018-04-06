Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, over his recent remarks in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Fani-Kayode quoted his comments and labelled him as a “useful idiot and an accursed slave.”





Recall that Bello while reacting to President Buhari’s decision against the tenure elongation of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun had said ”if Buhari asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it.”





Reacting, Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter, ”When I wrote that this boy was a useful idiot and an accursed slave some said I was being harsh.





”Truth is that he is worse than that. His mental faculties are non-functional.”