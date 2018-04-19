Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari, over his comments on the young people of Nigeria.





Buhari, while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, had stated that youths prefer to do nothing because they feel Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.





Reacting, the former minister wondered what kind of leader takes pleasure in “slandering and humiliating his people before the world,” stressing that Buhari has shamed Nigerians before the world.





Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter, ”2 years ago in London u clapped for David Cameron when he said… that the Nig. people were “fantastically corrupt!” Today in London u tell a group of foreigners that Nig. youths are lazy illiterates who do nothing and who expect to be given everything for free.





”What type of leader takes pleasure in slandering, shaming, denigrating and humiliating his own people before the world? What type of man tells foreigners that his own children and youths are lazy and unproductive?





”You have destroyed your own people and shamed them before the world!”