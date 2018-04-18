On Wednesday, Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, led some unidentified persons into the red chamber.





In an operation that lasted less than 10 minutes, the mace, symbol of authority of the senate was carted away.





This had generated an uproar, with the house of representatives suspending its activities to solidarise with members of the red chamber.





There have been different comments on who did what in the embarrassing act but this picture shows the moment a young man walked out of the chamber with the mace.