Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that it was not his decision to announce that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.Addressing reporters in a press conference ahead of the Gunners' Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid, the Frenchman insinuated that the club's hierarchy had the final say on when the revelation was made."The timing wasn't really my decision," said Wenger in response to a question about the timing of his exit announcement. "For the rest, I have spoken about it already."Wenger also expressed uncertainty when asked whether he feels that leaving his post is the right decision."You are never sure you are doing the right thing," he said. "Life is interesting because you must deal with different situations."Arsenal play host to Atletico in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.