The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office confirmed on Twitter, that the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city.
The office posted a photo of the silver cup kept inside a cloth-lined case.
It did not immediately provide more details on Friday.
The competition is in its semi-final stage.
Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid and Marseille will go up against Salzburg, with the winners earning a spot in the Champions League if they can’t qualify through their domestic league.
