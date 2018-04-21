Authorities in Mexico say the Europa League trophy has been recovered after it was briefly stolen in the central city of Leon.The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office confirmed on Twitter, that the trophy was reported stolen from a vehicle that was transporting it after an unspecified event in the city.The office posted a photo of the silver cup kept inside a cloth-lined case.It did not immediately provide more details on Friday.The competition is in its semi-final stage.Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid and Marseille will go up against Salzburg, with the winners earning a spot in the Champions League if they can’t qualify through their domestic league.