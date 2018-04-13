The Gunners must overcome La Liga opposition to keep their European dreams alive, with Marseille facing Red Bull Salzburg in the other last-four tie.Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals, with Marseille paired with Red Bull Salzburg in the other last-four encounter.With the Gunners having slipped out of contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, continental glory is now required in order to rejoin the Champions League elite.Like Manchester United in 2017, Arsenal are having to prioritise European football over their domestic endeavours in an effort to secure a seat at the top table.