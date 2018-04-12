A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Remi Olaniyan, has said the 2019 governorship election in the state will not be determined by the amount of money spent by aspirants or political parties.Olaniyan, who spoke to our correspondent in Ibadan during an event organised by his campaign organisation, said he declared his interest in the governorship race to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2019 because of his conviction that the era of moneybags dominance of Oyo politics had gone.Olaniyan said, “The electorate in the state have developed interest in politics of the state in the last few years and it will be difficult for anyone to confuse them by offering them money. The period of moneybags, when peoples’ consciences were bought cheaply, had gone and we will not return to it.“You have to look around and see the profile of the aspirants that are showing their interest in occupying political positions in the state. I don’t need to share money before I can succeed Ajimobi and I implore our people to reject such thing. I served the state for 26 years as a civil servant before retiring into private business that has flourished because of proper management.“I have connected myself with the people in the state and even established partnership with a Catholic hospital in Rome through my foundation so that our people can enjoy some privileges. That is a better profile than using money to buy people. Only those who have no goodwill among the people will rely on money.”While commenting on the feud between the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, and the party national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, the aspirant said that the two were elders of the party with interest in its success.