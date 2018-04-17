Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, has charged his colleagues to do more in stopping the killings across the nation.





Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, the senator said there must be a solution to the killings, even if it means the national assembly should be shut in order for lawmakers to deliberate with the executive.





He warned his colleagues that if care is not taken, the issue could render them jobless.





“If they kill everybody, there will be no representatives and we will have no job,” he said.





“If it means shutting down the national assembly to go and seek solution with the executive, we can do that. We must have a country before we even talk about elections.”





Ekweremadu also asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to be ashamed in seeking help from the international community if his government is overwhelmed.





“If it were to be in other developed countries, these challenges will not take so long a time before it is addressed,” he said.





“We should not be ashamed to seek for help. We should not be reluctant to come out openly and seek help.”





After deliberations, the lawmakers referred the matter to an ad-hoc committee mandated to investigate the cause of the killings.





They also asked the relevant agencies to provide relief materials for the victims.





There have been widespread killings across the country in recent times.