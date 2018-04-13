A former minister of state for works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that all the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State have resolved to form an alliance against the candidate of the state Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.Fayose has named his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as his preferred candidate for the election.The PDP has fixed May 8 for the conduct of its primary where the party’s candidate will emerge.Adeyeye, a former national publicity secretary of the party, spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday when he visited the national headquarters of the party to submit his nomination form.Adeyeye said, “All the aspirants are collaborating and we are working together and I believe at the end of the day one will win. Actually, we are contesting against the governor.“The chance of a free and fair process is that it is the national that will conduct (the primary) not him (Fayose) as he has created an atmosphere that tends to make party members afraid to associate with other aspirants different from the governor’s choice.”He also gave conditions for the acceptance the outcome of the primaries.Adeyeye said, “If it is free and fair, open and transparent with our genuine complaints addressed, we are going to accept if everything is clear.”The former minister accused the governor of attempting to impose his deputy on the party, saying, “The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, in September last year, said he had chosen his governorship candidate for the party. Even the candidate said everything was over.“We laughed and said that was not possible. Our party has a constitution and we believe that we should follow the constitution of the party.“But I am happy that it has been disregarded and we are going for primary.”He said the governor’s position had created an atmosphere of fear in the state by making “so many party members so afraid to associate with other aspirants apart from the one he anointed. But we are not bordered about all this, we are still confident that we are going to win.”