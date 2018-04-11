The leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the Ekiti State governorship election billed for July.PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus made the allegation yesterday when the German Ambassador in Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck, visited the party leadership at its Abuja secretariat.Secondus complained to the envoy that instead of fulfilling its campaign promises to Nigerians, the APC administration had plunged the country into crises.The party chair, who called on the international community to prevail on the incumbent administration to ensure a free and fair election, said the Ekiti poll would be the first test for the administration.He said information indicated that APC and INEC had perfected plans rig the election.Secondus said election rigging and vote manipulation had been the causes of leadership crisis in Africa, adding: “When citizens are deprived of their right to vote, it generates crisis that may be difficult to control.”He said: “?Nigeria is an important country in Africa. The best we can give to our people is an election that will be transparent, an election that will be credible, an election that all- both local and international- will welcome.“So we urge APC and INEC to ensure one man, one vote. We did that during the election in 2015, but they are not assuring us of this, which means ?there is a great fear in the land that the election is not going to be free and fair? despite the promises made by INEC.”The German Ambassador said he was visiting parties ahead of the 2019 elections, adding that he would report the information gathered to his country.