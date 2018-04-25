The All Progressives Congress on Tuesday inaugurated the screening and appeal committees for aspirants contesting the May 5 primary to elect the party’s standard bearer for the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election.The party’s National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, who inaugurated the committees, said the screenings were mandatory for all aspirants.He charged the committee members to continue in the APC’s tradition of adhering to due process and fairness during the exercise.Izunaso said the committees would rely on the party’s 2014 guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office; the party’s constitution and the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended) in carrying out the assignment.He disclosed that 33 aspirants had picked expression of interest and nomination forms, the highest recorded by the party.Members of the screening committee are a former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva (Chairman); Mr. Denton Ogbuehi (Secretary); Samaila Yusuf (member); Hajia Amina Gamawa (member); Ayo Afolabi (member); Mr. Bilyamin Shinkafi (member); and Mr. Mohammed Mustapha (member).The appeal committee comprises Abuzarri Ribadu (Chairman); Tunde Esan (Secretary); Mr. Kayode Oseni (member); Mr. Osaro Bizugbe (member); and Edem Selong (member).Speaking on behalf of the committee members, Sylva said, “We will do a thorough job and make sure that no misfit or anybody not qualified pass through this committee,” he said.