Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, has said it is an insult to address him as President Muhammadu Buhari’s boy ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election.

He denied the allegation that he was being back by the President to fly the party’s flag.





Ojudu, while addressing journalists on Thursday after picking up his nomination form at the APC national Secretariat in Abuja, said it was an insult on his person to refer to him as someone’s candidate.





“Let me say this, I am not the President’s candidate. I am nobody’s candidate. The president is a father to all of us. I have a history in this country.





“I started fighting the military at the age of 27. I wrote my first ‘will’ at the age of 29. I was locked up 15 times between 1993 and 1998.





“I am a man of myself. I fought Babangida, I fought Abacha, I fought Obasanjo, I campaigned for democracy, I campaigned for good governance, I campaigned for human rights and I suffered for it





“I was in prison for nine months; I wore one cloth for nine months. That cloth I wore for nine months is in the museum at the epicentre of Ekiti state.





“So, at my level, at 57, I am not a cripple, I am not a baby, I don’t need crutches, I don’t have to be the President’s candidate. In fact, I am coming too late.





“I have enough knowledge and education to be President of this country. Therefore, it is an insult to say somebody is carrying me, I don’t need anybody to carry me.





“President Buhari is our leader, he is our president and he is the leader of our party. If you know him very well, he is a fair-minded person. If I decide today, if his wife is from Ekiti and she is in this race with me, President Buhari will still be fair to all of us. That is the man I know.









“So, perish that thought. If anybody comes to you to say, he is being backed or presented by the President, know that person is a bloody liar.”