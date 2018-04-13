All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti Southwest Local Government of Ekiti State have bought governorship nomination and expression of interest forms for Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.They surprised the ex-governor with the gesture in Ilawe-Ekiti, the headquarters of the council, during a meeting with delegates, where he sought their support ahead of the May 5 primaries.Led by the party Chairman for Ekiti Southwest Ward 2, Ilawe-Ekiti, Mr. Augustine Akingbade, the leaders presented Fayemi with a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) cheque of N7.5 million to buy the forms.They said the gesture was their contribution to Fayemi’s resolve to rescue Ekiti from what they called “bad governance” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.Fayemi, who was moved by their action, expressed appreciation to the leaders and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.An APC governorship aspirant is expected to pay N5.5 million for nomination and expression of interest forms to the purse of the national secretariat and another N2.5 million to the state chapter as party development fund.All is set for Fayemi’s declaration at the state APC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti tomorrow.