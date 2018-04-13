Ex-Ekiti State Deputy Governor Abiodun Aluko yesterday formally declared intent to run for the governorship on the platform of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN).He was followed by supporters from the 16 local governments to the party’s state secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, where he unveiled his ambition.Aluko described MPN as a party that had the interest of the masses at heart, warning the people against “voting for a party that has failed to take care of the people.”Aluko, a surveyor, promised to hit the ground running if elected, noting that Ekiti needed revival in all sectors.He said he had the requisite experience to mount the saddle, having been a public servant for over 41 years.According to him, he had the privilege of serving as the number two citizen.Sympathising with civil servants, who are being owed, Aluko promised that an MPN government would pay salaries promptly.He said his government would take care of youths.Aluko said “a government that doesn’t take care of youths is preparing for another Boko Haram.”He urged members to obtain their voter cards and exercise their civic responsibility by voting for MPN on July 14.Aluko said: “We must ensure that we get our voter cards and vote out a government that is not sensitive to the plight of the masses. You must publicise Mega Party and ensure you vote for Mega Party on July 14.”