Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will move into its N24 million headquarters next month, it was learnt at the weekend.President Muhammadu Buhari is to inaugurate the building.Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu said yesterday: “I am excited that the headquarters is ready for use.‘’The Federal Government has spent over N24 billion to build it. I will crosscheck to give you the exact figure.“I thank Mr. President for according this project a priority. It is part of his commitment to the anti-graft war. This is a legacy project, which many generations will be proud of.“No leader in Africa has provided such a conducive environment for an anti-corruption agency like President Buhari has done.“We have also received support from ministers and MDAs on release of funds and necessary infrastructure.“This commission is grateful to the National Assembly for its interest in the project. Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, chairmen and members of committees on Anti-corruption always visited the site to monitor the work.‘’It shows that if we are determined, we can be on the same page on this war against corruption. It is not a personal thing.Magu added: “We are hosting heads of anti-graft agencies in the Commonwealth (Africa chapter) in May and we are hopeful the headquarters will be ready for occupation because it is more than 95 per cent completed.“We are expecting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to inspect the facility any time from now.”The project has passed through three administrations in EFCC.The construction of the headquarters was initiated by a former EFCC Chairperson Mrs. Farida Waziri.Following a memo presented by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Yayale Ahmed, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on November 24, 2010 approved N18 billion for the 10-Storey building.Another former Chairman Ibrahim Lamorde tried to get the peogramme completed but it was unsuccessful due to poor timeline for release of funds.Magu, however, succeeded in seeing the project through in the last two and a half years.