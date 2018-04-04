The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will soon commence the trial of those listed as “looters” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the federal government.





TheCable reports that an EFCC official said presidency has directed the anti-graft agency to “swing into action” as controversies continue over the publication of a looters list by government.





“We are getting the case files ready,” the source said but refused to divulge specific details on those to be charged to court.





Many members of the party which formed government at the centre for 16 years are already facing corruption trial, but some were only quizzed.





But the party has continued to accuse the government of witch-hunting its members, an allegation the current administration denies.





The allegations and counter-allegations on corruption took a new dimension when Lai Mohammed, minister of information, released lists of “looters” last week.





Former governors, ex-senators and those who are not members of the PDP were also listed as looters.





Mohammed had said the government took the action as a response to the challenge of the opposition party.





“The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand… Some of the people on this list are seeking to plea bargain, and that is a fact,” Mohammed had said.





Some of the key PDP members on the list were Uche Secondus, chairman of the party; Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra north; Jonah Jang, senator representing Plateau north senatorial district; and Peter Nwaboshi, senator representing Delta north.





A majority of those mentioned had denied any wrongdoing and threatened to file legal action. Secondus had given Mohammed an ultimatum of 48 hours to withdraw the list and tender an apology.





Responding to the list, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the opposition party, said his party would expose “looters” in Buhari’s government.





Reno Omokri, a former aide of Jonathan, subsequently wrote an article detailing allegations levelled against some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top government officials.





Apart from the PDP, critics have accused the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of being selective in its anti-graft war but the current administration has vehemently defended its record.





Here are the names on the “looters” list:





Most of the persons on the list have denied the allegations.











