Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, grilled the former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, now the Senator representing Jos North over alleged misuse of cash worth N10 billion while in office.





Vanguard reports that Jang was asked to speak particularly on the N2 billion he allegedly diverted from funding small business holders under the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises.





The money, was meant to be disbursed to the small businessmen but the former governor allegedlly moved it to unknown areas, thereby denying the beneficiaries of the cash and stifling their businesses.