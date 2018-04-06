ADO Den Haag right-back Tyronne Ebuehi is certain the Super Eagles will reach the knockout stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.Nigeria will face Iceland, Croatia and Argentina in Group D at the World Cup in Russia.Got something to say? The let your voice be heard! Back Pass *Sport related topics only*Ebuehi who has made three international appearances for Gernot Rohr’s side dreams of making the squad for the World Cup.“Even though we won 4-2 against Argentina in November, it’s still a very difficult opponent, especially when Lionel Messi is competing, and he didn’t play against us,” Ebuehi told his club’s official website.“Also Iceland and Croatia have shown how good they are. I think we will certainly qualify for the next round, but then everything has to be right.”The 21-year-old also explained why his move to Portuguese club Benfica fell through during the January transfer window.“It was not my goal to leave ADO Den Haag at all costs this winter, I am still young, my time is coming,” he said.“I am just very happy that I am still playing here and the coach gave me that advice. ‘Stay at ADO Den Haag, at least you can make minutes there’.”Ebuehi has played 27 of ADO Den Haag’s 29 matches this season, missing two due to injury and suspension.“One and a half year ago I did not dare to think that I would get the attention of such a big club and play in the national team, it could indeed go fast in football,” he added. “I see it as a result of daily working hard to get better, that’s already bearing fruit, but I’m not there yet.“I have to keep developing myself, I have not finished at ADO Den Haag yet.”ADO Den Haag are ninth in the Dutch Eredivisie table with 39 points from 29 games, three points adrift of Vitesse who occupy the final UEFA Europa League qualification spot.“It’s going very well, yes, we do not have to look down any more and everything is quiet around the club, which of course we are not satisfied with,” Ebuehi said.“If we pick up good form after the loss against AZ, we can qualify to play European football next season.“It would be something, special to qualify for European football and the World Cup. Yes, the dream would be complete.”