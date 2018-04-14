Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has made what he called 15 revelations about the Second Niger Bridge.





In a message he entitled “GEJ, Buhari & The People,” Okupe wrote:





[1] The Bridge is NOT Being Constructed by the FGN.





[2] It’s a PPP Project which the FGN contributes a tiny fraction.





[3] The 2nd Niger Bridge Will Cost about N117 billion.





[4] Started in 2013 and should have been completed in 2017, but worked stopped for 31 months. Completion date Not certain now.





[5] FGN share of the Cost is N30billion. Jonathan through the Sure-P paid N21.2billion (71%) including N7billion for the completion of preparatory work (Phase 1).





[6] 38% of the work has been done as at Jan 2015.

[7] The N140b Oshiomhole said was wasted on Admin cost on the bridge was a lie, as admin cost will not be higher the to cost of the whole project.





[8] Buhari’s Govt Paid N2billion NOT $2billion as Osinbajo said during the Anambra state election. They will be paying another N3.05 when 2018 budget is approved.





[9] Work has restarted in earnest at the site and about 5%-7% has been completed bring the total completed work to about 43% to 45% according to an engineer I spoke to.





[10] All the pictures flying all over the internet are pictures of work-in-progress made during the 1st quarter of 2015.





[11] In summary Jonathan Govt have paid 71% of FGN share of the cost, While Buhari’s govt has paid 6.1%.





[12] Julius Berger, the Major Contractor and Construction company will put Toll Gate on Completion of the Bridge to cover their cost.





[13] The Construction Company is Funding the Project and the People using the Bridge will bear the cost via Toll Charges.





[14] The real People building the Bride are Nigerians that will use the Bridge, as they will REPAY the cost to Julius Berger.





[15] For those celebrating Politicians and sharing old or fake pictures of 2nd Niger Bridge, the #Facts are Not on your side.