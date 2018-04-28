United States President, Donald Trump has warned nations opposing the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.FIFA has received one bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the tournament.Ahead of the final decision, which will be made at a FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13, Trump on Friday vowed that counties that oppose the joint bid risk losing U.S. political support.“The US has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump said on Twitter.“It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid.“Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”Trump’s comments could breach FIFA’s rules on political interference regarding World Cup bids.Football’s world governing body promised a “fair, objective and transparent” decision process last month, following suggestions by Moroccan bid chairman Moulay Hafid Elalamy that FIFA was privately backing the North American proposal.