Don Jazzy, Mavin Records head honcho, says he contributed to the production of the latest song by Neyo, an American R&B star.

According to Don Jazzy, he co-produced the song with Stargate, his American counterpart.





Titled ‘Push Back’, the song is Neyo’s first release of 2018. It features Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.





Don Jazzy said he also served as a backing vocalist for ‘Push Back’.





His rich baritone, which he described as “my crocodile voice” can be heard in opening seconds of the song.





“Another big one in the bag. Had so much fun co producing this one with my brothers @stargatemusic,” Don Jazzy wrote on Instagram.





“Oh and I also added my crocodile cry cry voice in there too hehe. Go check it out.”