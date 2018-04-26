Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has confirmed that they have summoned President Muhammadu Buhari and called for the sack of service chiefs, over the spate of killings in Benue State and other parts of the country.





Writing on his verified Twitter page, Dogare noted that “we cannot continue to look on as our people are murdered in cold blood”.





“In response to widespread attacks on citizens across the country, @HouseNGR today passed a vote of no confidence on service chiefs and security advisers and called for their replacement.





“We also resolved to summon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, @NGRPresident @MBuhari in order to answer pertinent questions concerning what the Executive is doing to put a decisive end to the spate of killings in different states of the Federation.





“The foremost responsibility of government is to ensure the safety of lives and property and as a responsive Legislature backed by the mandate of our constituents, we cannot continue to look on as our people are murdered in cold blood,” he wrote.





The decision was unanimously adopted by the Reps after a Kano lawmaker, Baballe Bashir (APC, Kano) moved for the amendment of a motion moved by Mark Gbilah (APC, Benue).









The House also resolved to suspend its plenary for three days (one week), in solidarity with victims of attacks across the country.