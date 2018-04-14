In commemoration of the 4th year since the abduction of Chibok Schoolgirls, speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness that all the abducted girls have not been accounted for while urging the executive to intensify efforts towards providing adequate security to schools in the country.This, he said in a statement on the fourth year since the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls.He also called on the executive to intensify efforts for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi girl who was not released along with other abductees, reportedly for refusing to renounce her faith.Hon Dogara said, “It is unfortunate that four years after, all of our daughters have still not been accounted for. This underpins the need to take swift action when such incidents occur and to provide adequate security, not on a temporary basis but permanently, so that such tragedies can be prevented.“Nigeria has an alarming number of children out of school and if we genuinely want to solve this challenge, then we must make our learning institutions as safe and secure as possible.“One can only imagine the amount of grief that the parents of those whose daughters are yet to be rescued have to cope with on a daily basis. While we may offer words of support, the fact remains that nothing will put them in better spirits than to be reunited with their children.“I hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as the father of the nation and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to put an end to their sorrow by freeing their daughters from captivity.“We must also remember Leah Sharibu and her remarkable bravery and intensify efforts as a nation to bring her home. All others who were taken by these terrorists against their will must also be reunited with their people. The security of lives and property is the foremost function of government and we must fulfil this responsibility because the Constitution makes it binding upon us to do so.“We must ensure, as a nation, that attacks on schools and on our children are brought to an end; for there is no better way to safeguard the future than to guarantee access to education.“We will not forget the Chibok Girls and everything that they represent, and we in Parliament will not cease to push for their rescue.”