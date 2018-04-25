Members of the National Assembly have said that the arrest and detention in hospital of Senator Dino Melaye (APC – Kogi West), destroys the sanctity of the chamber.The senators have been showing support for their colleague, Melaye, who is currently embroiled in a face-off with the police.The senators, in various ways, argued that Melaye is being “intimidated and targeted,” saying the entire saga is “an abuse of democracy.”The senators shared their solidarity statements on the verified Twitter handle of The Nigerian Senate.It may be recalled that Senator Melaye was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to Morocco on Monday.The police later laid a siege to his private residence in the evening of Monday.On Tuesday, Melaye was being taken to Lokoja, Kogi State by the security agents when he jumped down from the police and was injured.The events were recorded on videos, which found their ways to the social media.However, Melaye’s colleagues in the Senate contend that the events did not only insult one of their own, it is also an abuse of democracy.Statements came variously from senators Oluremi Tinubu, Shehu Sani, Ibrahim Gobir, Isah Misau and Joshua Lidani, among others.Melaye, who is on admission on health grounds at the National Hospital, Abuja, is currently being visited by some of his colleagues, led by Senate President Bukola Saraki.See their tweets below:“It was only an allegation against Senator @dino_melaye and since the matter is still in court, he should not be forced to go to Kogi.”- Senator @IsahMisau— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018Senator @ShehuSani states his concern about systematic factors in the country and that all should remember there is no permanence in power. "What happened to Senator @dino_melaye is an abuse of power".— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018Senator Sam Anyawu cites Order 43 and speaks on the incident that occurred yesterday, saying that Senator @dino_melaye was treated as a common criminal and also states that himself and his colleagues were denied access to Senator Dino in the National Hospital.— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018Senator Aliero Adamu condemns the way Senator @dino_melaye was arrested and embarrassed, held by SARS like a common criminal. “If this can happen to a serving Senator, Democracy is being rubbished.”— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018“We did not vote this Government to abuse democracy. I condemn shameful act totally invite all those involved to speak to us and this case openly to the public.”- Senator Ubali Shitu— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018“Senator @dino_melaye is a very vocal person, he is being intimidated and targeted. It is clear that Dino Melaye is subject to inhumane treatment, let us all rise and condemn this act.”- Senator Joshua Lidani— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018Senator @oluremitinubu states that she is not in support of what happened to Senator @dino_melaye. “If Senators @dino_melaye and @OvieOmoAgege can be taken away by the police, it destroys the sanctity of this chamber.”— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018“The people look to the Senate for protection. “The average man needs protection just as we do.”- Senator @oluremitinubu— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 25, 2018